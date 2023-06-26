“Charities aren’t in competition – it’s about working together and doing what they can to support those in need.”

Three Northampton women, who formed a fundraising group before the pandemic, recently gave seven of the town’s charities the chance to come together as one.

The ‘JAM’ fundraising group consists of Julia Harris, Ann Brebner and Mandy Lagden, who have raised more than £15,000 to date for local causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of weeks ago, the trio hosted the first networking event of its kind – after conversations among the charity sector made it evident there were not enough opportunities like this available.

Julia Harris, Ann Brebner and Mandy Lagden, founders of the 'JAM' fundraising group.

Two of the town’s most notable charities, The Hope Centre and The Lewis Foundation, were completely behind the idea and JAM took it from there.

Julia said: “The event was about learning from each other and helping by talking as a group.

“Feedback told us lots of charities work in isolation, and we thought it was important to come together as one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When a problem was thrown into the circle, it was resolved through conversation.”

SCCYC, Eve, Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, Spencer Contact, The Spring Charity, Growing Together Northampton and The Hope Centre were all in attendance at the first networking event.

Spencer Contact, a long-standing charity that provides furniture to those in need, was one of the charities in attendance.

Through the networking event, Spencer Contact offered the chance for small groups to come and help out in their warehouse – a great opportunity for those supported by some of the charities around the table.

“We heard that it was nice for people to see new and old faces, in a friendly, warm and relaxed environment,” said Julia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These events will now be held every three months, with the next planned for September 13 and the one after that on December 13.

Julia said: “We go and meet these charities, see the hard work and challenges they have to overcome, and what they juggle.

“The idea of bringing them all together seemed a good one to support each other in their challenges.

“Charities aren’t in competition – it’s about working together and doing what they can to support those in need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this year, JAM has added £5,000 to its fundraising pot and has supported a number of community groups.

The trio is assisting The Spring Charity with their community garden project, completed the Colour Run in Milton Keynes for KidsAid, helped at Spencer Contact’s big furniture sale, and made a number of bags for Growbaby to donate to the parents referred to its services.

Julia, Ann and Mandy hosted their first ever ‘JAMathon’ last year and plan to make it an annual event.

This year’s is a work in progress and they will soon be on the hunt for three Northampton-based small charities they can fundraise for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £725 raised for each of the charities picked for last year’s JAMathon – Breast Friends Northants, Harry’s Pals and Deafconnect – has been put to good use in supporting their communities.

Any charity is welcome to attend the next networking event in September and you can contact Julia Harris for more information on [email protected]