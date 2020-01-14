'Chance to reinforce message that antisemitism and hate crimes will not be tolerated': Northampton to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Northampton will be marking Holocaust Memorial Day with two public events at the Guildhall later this month.

On Monday, January 27, a short ceremony will be held in the courtyard at noon followed by a larger community event in the Great Hall in the evening.

Community groups and dignitaries will deliver a series of readings and performances inspired by this year’s theme 'stand together'.

Northampton Borough Council cabinet member for community engagement and safety Anna King said: “These events give us the opportunity to come together to honour the survivors of these regimes of hatred and challenge ourselves to use the lessons of their experience to inform our lives today, to create ‘a safer, better future’.

“This year’s Memorial Day also marks 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and gives us a chance to remember victims of later genocides, including those in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur and reinforce the message that antisemitism and hate crimes will not be tolerated.

“People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to join us at both events to commemorate the day.”

The evening event will begin at 6.30pm with an introduction from council leader Jonathan Nunn, followed by a reading from Cllr King and a programme of music from Northampton Male Voice Choir and local schools.

The event will end with the blowing of the Shofar and memorial prayers, led by the Northampton Hebrew Congregation.

Other speakers will include Northamptonshire Police Chief Inspector Dave Lawson and Ken Howlett from the Northampton Inter-Faith Forum.

For more information about these events, email forums@northampton.gov.uk