Two exciting collaborations between Oxfam and the University of Northampton are taking place over the next couple of weeks.

Northampton’s only Oxfam store, in Alexandra Terrace, has developed a close relationship with the university and they are now working to rebuild it post-pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 5 will see the third Oxfam pop-up store held at the Waterside Campus, which is swiftly followed by a fashion show on December 13 with the university’s fashion marketing students.

December 5 will see the third Oxfam pop-up store held at the Waterside Campus, from 9am until 3pm on the ground floor of the Learning Hub.

The events hosted are all in a bid to raise awareness of important messages around the impact of the fashion industry on the climate crisis, and how the students can make a difference.

Vimal Shah, Oxfam’s store manager in Kingsthorpe, said: “University students are the champions of the future. It’s important for any organisation, not just Oxfam, to support them and allow them to understand the state of the planet and how they can play an active role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to empower them to be part of the solution.”

Vimal used an analogy of watering a plant to describe the relationship between Oxfam and the university. “A plant needs watering every so often to keep it growing, and that’s like me with the students,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winter catwalk event will be located on the first floor of the Learning Hub from 7pm until 10pm on December 13, and aims to raise money and awareness for the Pakistan flood appeal.

The previous pop-up shops and fashion shows have been “really well received by staff and students alike” and as the only Oxfam in the town, it has been important to maintain this relationship despite the university having moved further away to the new campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last pop-up shop had almost 100 attendees and around 50 of those made purchases, which was positive to see.

Vimal hopes to see the same on December 5, when the pop-up shop will be open from 9am until 3pm in the Learning Hub on Waterside Campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winter catwalk event will be located on the first floor of the Learning Hub from 7pm until 10pm on December 13, and aims to raise money and awareness for the Pakistan flood appeal.

The evening will be host to performances from a live band, guest speakers on topics including fashion styling, charities, and how attendees can play their part, and will offer a great opportunity to be educated on the importance of sustainable fashion in an understandable way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will allow people to be part of a continued conversation we need to have,” said Vimal.

There will also be an opportunity to purchase the garments worn in the fashion show at a pop-up shop and all proceeds will go to Oxfam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store manager says the money raised from the event will make a “significant difference” to the charity and will go towards helping those impacted by climate change – who need all the help they can get.

For anyone who is yet to make the switch to shopping at charity shops, Vimal said: “Come and have a browse in the store. Have an open mind and we’ll be more than happy to talk to you about what you’re looking for and help in any way we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad