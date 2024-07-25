Century celebrations for 'truly remarkable' Northampton care home resident
Joan was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received a telegram from the King in recognition of her landmark birthday.
A birthday party was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Glen Coombs featuring Joan’s two favourite loves of tennis and a G&T!
The birthday girl, said: “I never thought I would reach 100 years old and it’s been a very overwhelming day for me. I have enjoyed my life immensely and have fond memories of my time with my husband and family and friends. Today another chapter begins and we shall see what it holds.”
Having only been at Brampton View Care Home for a few short months Joan has made lots of friends who all joined in with the celebrations for her birthday. Many of which treated her to flowers and chocolates for the occasion.
Among those relatives attending was Joan’s niece and her family including Joan’s great great nephew at just three years old. Despite the 97-year age gap the two played party games and sang together.
Mo Masedi, general manager of Barchester Brampton View Care Home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Joan is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”
