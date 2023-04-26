Celebrating Eid with the homeless and rough sleeping community after a long month of fastings
‘To celebrate we served about 50 meals’
After a long month of fastings, it was end of Ramadan on Thursday 20th April 2023, on Friday 21st April 2023 we have celebrated the Eid Ul Fitr
To celebrate the Eid with the people of our Northampton community, Northamptonshire Council of Mosques ( NCM ) have done a Eid special hot meal for the homeless and rough sleepers at Northampton town centre at Abington Street.
Northamptonshire Council of Mosques serve hot food, fresh fruits, drinks, water, biscuits, hot drinks and some warm clothing every Sunday from 12.30pm to 1.30pm
To celebrate the Eid with the homeless and rough sleepers, we have served about 50 hot meals and gift bags
The following items were given out
PapadamsChicken Tikka starterSomosasShish Kebabs
Chicken Tikka MasalaPilau RiceBoiled eggs
DatesJilabi ( Indian sweet )
Chocolates, doughnuts, biscuits, crisps and soft drinks
Funds were raised during Ramadan from Muslim community
About 12 volunteers and donors came to serve the food with usual volunteers myself Abdul Ali and Husnain Khawaja
In Islam charity is very fundamental to all the Muslims, especially during Ramadan and at the Eid days
Northamptonshire Council of Mosques wishes everyone a happy Eid, Eid Mubarak