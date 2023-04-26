News you can trust since 1931
Celebrating Eid with the homeless and rough sleeping community after a long month of fastings

‘To celebrate we served about 50 meals’

By Abdul AliContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 21:47 BST- 1 min read

After a long month of fastings, it was end of Ramadan on Thursday 20th April 2023, on Friday 21st April 2023 we have celebrated the Eid Ul Fitr

To celebrate the Eid with the people of our Northampton community, Northamptonshire Council of Mosques ( NCM ) have done a Eid special hot meal for the homeless and rough sleepers at Northampton town centre at Abington Street.

Northamptonshire Council of Mosques serve hot food, fresh fruits, drinks, water, biscuits, hot drinks and some warm clothing every Sunday from 12.30pm to 1.30pm

Muslims come together to celebrate Eid with the homeless and rough sleeping community Muslims come together to celebrate Eid with the homeless and rough sleeping community
To celebrate the Eid with the homeless and rough sleepers, we have served about 50 hot meals and gift bags

The following items were given out

PapadamsChicken Tikka starterSomosasShish Kebabs

Chicken Tikka MasalaPilau RiceBoiled eggs

Muslims come together to celebrate Eid with the homeless and rough sleeping community Muslims come together to celebrate Eid with the homeless and rough sleeping community
DatesJilabi ( Indian sweet )

Chocolates, doughnuts, biscuits, crisps and soft drinks

Funds were raised during Ramadan from Muslim community

About 12 volunteers and donors came to serve the food with usual volunteers myself Abdul Ali and Husnain Khawaja

Muslims come together to celebrate Eid with the homeless and rough sleeping community Muslims come together to celebrate Eid with the homeless and rough sleeping community
In Islam charity is very fundamental to all the Muslims, especially during Ramadan and at the Eid days

Northamptonshire Council of Mosques wishes everyone a happy Eid, Eid Mubarak

Muslims come together to celebrate Eid with the homeless and rough sleeping community Muslims come together to celebrate Eid with the homeless and rough sleeping community
Muslims come together to celebrate Eid with the homeless and rough sleeping community Muslims come together to celebrate Eid with the homeless and rough sleeping community
Muslims come together to celebrate Eid with the homeless and rough sleeping community Muslims come together to celebrate Eid with the homeless and rough sleeping community
