CCTV witness appeal for umbrella man after Wellingborough woman hospitalised with head injuries

A man seen in a CCTV picture has been urged to come forward to help police officers after the serious assault of a woman in Wellingborough.

It is thought that the man seen carrying an umbrella may have seen the incident as he walked in the Great Park Street area on Sunday, February 6.

A woman was found with head injuries and was taken to hospital where she is in a 'serious condition'.

The man walked past Park Junior School

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Detectives investigating the assault of a woman in Wellingborough have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have seen the victim after the assault took place.

"In the early hours of Sunday, February 6, a woman was found with head injuries in the Great Park Street area. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

"The man holding the umbrella in the image could have vital information which could further the case and him, or anyone who may recognise him from the distinctive jacket he is wearing, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000073377."