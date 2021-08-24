CCTV picture released after 'aggressive' man spits in Kettering casino
The image has been released by Northamptonshire Police
An aggressive man spat in a Kettering casino and threatened staff after spilling drinks.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to track down after the incident at Merkur Cashino in High Street.
The CCTV image has been released today (August 24) after the incident that took place between 2.30pm and 3.20pm on Sunday, July 18.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an incident of criminal damage at a casino in High Street, Kettering.
"The incident happened on Sunday, July 18, between 2.30pm and 3.20pm, when a man became aggressive, spitting on the floor, spilling drinks and threatening staff members.
"Anyone who recognises the man in the image is encouraged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number incident number 21000409748."