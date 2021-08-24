CCTV picture released after 'aggressive' man spits in Kettering casino

An aggressive man spat in a Kettering casino and threatened staff after spilling drinks.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to track down after the incident at Merkur Cashino in High Street.

The CCTV image has been released today (August 24) after the incident that took place between 2.30pm and 3.20pm on Sunday, July 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CCTV image released by Northants Police

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an incident of criminal damage at a casino in High Street, Kettering.

"The incident happened on Sunday, July 18, between 2.30pm and 3.20pm, when a man became aggressive, spitting on the floor, spilling drinks and threatening staff members.