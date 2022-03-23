CCTV photo appeal following Irchester rogue trader alert

An elderly Irchester resident has has been duped by rogue traders into handing over cash for work on her house that was never done in February.

The two men in a white van had convinced the woman to pay them to carry out work on the outside of her home in Austin Close.

They didn't do any work, but left with the money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man on the ladder may have information to help police after an incident of rogue trading

Northants Police have issued a CCTV image of a man who they would like to identify as he could have information to help their inquiries.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify after an incident of rogue trading in Austin Close, Irchester.

"The incident happened at the beginning of February when two men in a white van convinced an elderly lady to part with cash in order for them to carry out work on the outside of her property.

"The men ended up doing no work and left with the money.