CCTV photo appeal following Irchester rogue trader alert
A older female resident handed over cash to two men
An elderly Irchester resident has has been duped by rogue traders into handing over cash for work on her house that was never done in February.
The two men in a white van had convinced the woman to pay them to carry out work on the outside of her home in Austin Close.
They didn't do any work, but left with the money.
Northants Police have issued a CCTV image of a man who they would like to identify as he could have information to help their inquiries.
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify after an incident of rogue trading in Austin Close, Irchester.
"The man in the image could assist police with their inquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000066933."