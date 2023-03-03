Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about a burglary in Kettering .

At about 8.20pm on Thursday, February 16, an unknown offender kicked open the front door of a shop in Market Street and stole a cash tin.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”