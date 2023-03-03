News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

CCTV image may hold clue to Market Street Kettering burglary

The incident took place on February 16

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 4:06pm

Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about a burglary in Kettering.

At about 8.20pm on Thursday, February 16, an unknown offender kicked open the front door of a shop in Market Street and stole a cash tin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Do you know this person?
Do you know this person?
Do you know this person?
Most Popular

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101

CCTVKettering