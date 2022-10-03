CCTV clue to Wellingborough village burglary

Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about a burglary in Wilby.

At some point between 1am and 2.30am on Wednesday, September 14, an outbuilding in Mears Ashby Road was broken into.

Nothing was stolen but damage was caused to exterior doors.

The man in the CCTV picture may be able to help Northants Police

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.”