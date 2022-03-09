CCTV clue to Wellingborough burglary gang
The gang of four attempted to kick the door of a house on the Queensway estate
CCTV footage of a gang trying to kick their way through the front door of a Wellingborough home has been released by police officers.
A group of four men are seen walking up to a front gate and are seen trying to get into a house in Buttermere, which is on the Queensway estate.
The incident took place on February 23, 2022, between 9.15pm and 9.45pm and the group are heard forcing the front door that sets off an alarm - on the video's audio a man can be heard shouting.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Detectives investigating an attempted burglary in Buttermere, Wellingborough, have released CCTV footage of the offence, in a bid to identify those involved.
"The incident happened on February 23, 2022, between 9.15pm and 9.45pm, when a group of people attempted to kick in the front door of a property.
"They were disturbed and quickly made off.
"Officers are now appealing for anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV footage to get in touch.
"Anyone with any information or any pertinent CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, should call us on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 22000109590."