CCTV clue in Wellingborough assault investigation

Police have released CCTV images of men they want to speak to after an assault in Wellingborough’s Sheep Street.

A man in his 20s was assaulted by four men on Sunday, April 17, between 2.45am and 3am.

Police officers hope that the men in the pictures will be able to help with their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers have released CCTV images of three people they wish to identify following an assault in Sheep Street, Wellingborough.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Officers have released CCTV images of three people they wish to identify following an assault in Sheep Street, Wellingborough.

“The incident happened on Sunday, April 17, between 2.45am and 3am, when four males assaulted a man in his 20s by kicking and punching him.

“The males in the images could be able to assist police with their enquiries so them or anyone who recognises them should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000216828.”

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

CCTV picture

CCTV picture