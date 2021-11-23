CCTV clue after Wellingborough newsagents hit by tobacco raid
The incident took place on October 23 in the early hours
Police have released a CCTV image of a wanted man after a burglary at newsagents in Wellingborough town centre .
The Pagoda newsagents in Market Street, that is located close to the Five Wells mosaic and the taxi rank, was broken into on Saturday, October 23, between 3.35am and 3.50am.
A large quantity of cigarettes were stolen after an offender forced their way into the shop.
A spokesman for Northants Police said today (November 23): "Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to talk to after a newsagents was burgled in Market Street, Wellingborough.
"The incident happened on Saturday, October 23, between 3.35am and 3.50am, when the offender forced entry into the shop and stole a large quantity of cigarettes.
"Anyone who recognises the man in the image should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000616156."