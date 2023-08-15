CCTV clue after theft from two Desborough Co-ops and threat with knife

A CCTV image has been released following the theft of items from two Desborough Co-op stores and a threat to a member of the public by a man with a knife.

Northants Police officers investigating the theft and knife incident have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to who was seen in Braybrooke Road.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Thursday, July 20, between 5.30pm and 8pm, when a man stole items from two local Co-op stores before he threatened a member of the public with a knife.

“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.