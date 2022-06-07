CCTV appeal for ‘unknowing’ Wellingborough witness shopper

She was in Sainsbury’s

By Alison Bagley
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 8:45 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 8:45 am

A woman seen on CCTV in a Wellingborough supermarket may have unknowingly witnessed an incident Northamptonshire Police are investigating.

The potential witness was seen entering Sainsbury’s in Northampton Road, with a man and small child, between 5.15pm and 5.35pm on Monday, May 30.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to identify the woman in the image as a matter of urgency, to see if she has any information which could assist with their ongoing investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Do you recognise this woman?

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101.