CCTV appeal after break-in at home in village near Wellingborough
A burglary in Little Harrowden took place on Wednesday, January 12
Officers investigating a burglary have appealed for motorists with dash-cam to come forward with footage to help with an investigation.
The house break-in in Orlingbury Road, Little Harrowden, took place sometime between 3pm and 9.15pm on Wednesday, January 12, when glass in a patio door was broken.
Although the burglar(s) got into the house it is thought nothing was stolen.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a residential burglary in Orlingbury Road, Little Harrowden.
"Between 3pm and 9.15pm on Wednesday, January 12, a rear patio door window was broken. Entry was gained but nothing stolen.
"Officers investigating this burglary are appealing to road users travelling in this area between the stated times to check their dash-cam footage for anyone who looked out of place either on foot or in a car.
"Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number22000022349."