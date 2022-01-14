CCTV appeal after break-in at home in village near Wellingborough

Officers investigating a burglary have appealed for motorists with dash-cam to come forward with footage to help with an investigation.

The house break-in in Orlingbury Road, Little Harrowden, took place sometime between 3pm and 9.15pm on Wednesday, January 12, when glass in a patio door was broken.

Although the burglar(s) got into the house it is thought nothing was stolen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police file picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a residential burglary in Orlingbury Road, Little Harrowden.

"Between 3pm and 9.15pm on Wednesday, January 12, a rear patio door window was broken. Entry was gained but nothing stolen.

"Officers investigating this burglary are appealing to road users travelling in this area between the stated times to check their dash-cam footage for anyone who looked out of place either on foot or in a car.