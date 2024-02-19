CCTV appeal after Barton Seagrave kayak and bike burglary
Police have released CCTV images of two wanted men wanted as they investigate a burglary.
The incident took place at a home in Cranford Road, Barton Seagrave in the early hours of Saturday, February 3.
The incident saw property including an inflatable kayak and two Carrera mountain bikes stolen from outbuildings.
Releasing CCTV pictures of two men, a spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers investigating a burglary at an address in Cranford Road, Barton Seagrave, are appealing for help to identify them.
“Between 4.25am and 5.10am on Saturday, February 3, three outbuildings were broken into, and property stolen, including an inflatable kayak and two Carrera mountain bikes.”
Officers are also appealing for any CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times, or who may have been offered such items for sale in ‘unusual’ circumstances.
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 24000069281