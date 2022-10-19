Cawleys and Northampton Town Football Club strike a partnership for education and sustainability

A family run waste management business has joined forces with Northampton Town Football Club (NTFC) to improve waste education and sustainability.

Cawleys – the region’s largest independent recycling and waste management company – will be working with Cobblers to manage the club’s recycling and support them with boosting their environmental credentials.

As part of the partnership, NTFC will benefit from the variety of services provided by Cawleys, such as their specialist food waste recycling service for anaerobic digestion - a solution and greener alternative to landfill, which converts food waste into green energy used by The National Grid.The partnership will also help raise awareness and educate the next generation on the importance of recycling via Clarence, the club’s mascot. Clarence will work across the local community and in schools to spread the message and share ways young people can all get involved in green initiatives.

Clarence the Mascot pictured with a Cawleys dustcart.

Kathryn Wright sales director at Cawleys said: “As an independent family-run business, we care about local business in our community.

"We’re very excited to be working with a reputable local organisation such as Northampton Town Football Club to improve environmental credentials.

"We view all waste as a resource, and we are looking forward to spreading this message with NTFC and their community engagement programmes in the educational system.”

Avril Spraggo facilities manager at NTFC added: “Cawleys will help us keep our waste miles down, reducing our transportation carbon footprint in the process is an additional bonus.”