Caught on camera - driver overtaking in Kettering village 30mph zone

The footage from the Op Snap dash-cam video

Officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Team have compiled a fresh batch of video clips to highlight more examples of poor driver behaviour captured on the county’s roads.

A short video created using some of the dash-cam footage shows one motorist's illegal dangerous manoeuvre overtaking another through Weekley near Kettering in a 30mph zone.

The footage recorded by drivers and cyclists and submitted via the Operation Snap portal on the Force’s website has led to prosecutions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between July and September this year, the Force received 370 Operation Snap video submissions from a total of 231 individual witnesses, resulting in 194 Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) letters being sent to registered vehicle owners.

Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Operations Manager, Matthew O’Connell, said: “As a Force, we continue to be committed to reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“Through the use of Operation Snap, we have thousands of additional pairs of eyes helping us to keep our roads safer and thanks to the public’s support we are able to take action against driving offences we otherwise wouldn’t see.

“As a result of this, the chances of getting caught committing traffic offences have increased, which can only be a good thing, and we hope this serves as an incentive for everyone to use our roads more safely.”

Driving without due care and attention continues to be the most common offence detected with a total of 98 registered owners sent NIP letters, while a further 18 drivers failed to comply with red traffic lights.

People can report driving offences by uploading video evidence via a simple online portal on the Force website and completing a form, which automatically creates a witness statement to provide a full account of the incident.

Reports are then triaged by trained police staff, who check the footage to ensure it falls within the scheme's remit and contains clear views of an offender’s number plates so they can be identified.

If it matches the Operation Snap criteria, police officers in the Safer Roads Team then examine the footage. If a driving offence is identified, legal proceedings will begin where required.

The team only has 14 days to investigate any offences and members of the public are asked to submit their videos as soon after the incident as possible to allow the maximum time for the footage to be reviewed.

Anyone who submits footage via Operation Snap can find out the outcome of their submission by following the link on their confirmation email which will take them to a monthly update.