Carnival fever comes to Northampton as town centre is awash with colour, music and dance

Among those taking part was a Bolivian dancing band, local primary schools and Royal & Derngate theatre. The procession set off from the Racecourse, went through to the town centre and then returned to the park. With it being the 15th year of carnival, organisers decided to leave the theme open, which gave participants free reign to pick whatever costumes they liked...and they certainly used their imaginations to good effect! Speaking before the weekend, chair of the organising committee Morcea Walker MBE, said: "We have had some great support over the years - not just from the people taking part but from the people watching too." Mrs Walker paid particular thanks to Wickes, Travis Perkins and DHL who have helped keep the event running by providing lorries free-of-charge. "Without their help, we would really have struggled," she added. Mrs Walker said that, despite some difficulties over the years, the carnival has grown to become a staple of the Northampton events calendar. "People in Northampton have begun to expect the carnival each year and that's really good," she said. The winners of the carnival were: Children's Troupes: 1st: The Arbours Primary Academy, 2nd: Pattishall C of E School. Children's Float: 1st: Bridgewater Primary School, 2nd: King Heath Primary Academy, 3rd: The Arbours Primary Academy. Live Music: 1st~ Potters House, 2nd: ZCC Events Brass Band, 3rd: NSB Big Band 3. Majorettes: 1st: Unified School of Dance. Visiting Troupes: 1st: Zodiac All Stars, 2nd: Leicester Caribbean Carnival Ltd, 3rd:Spectaclarts. Floats: 1st: The Lowdown, 2nd: Northants Youngers, 3rd: Spring Boroughs Neighbourhood Forum. Troupes: 1st Suncare, 2nd: Oh! my Carnival / First Love Society, 3rd:Emma and the Misfits. Most Creative Interpretation of the Theme: Spring Borough Neighbourhood Forum. People's Favourite: Caporales San Simon Londres

