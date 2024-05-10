Carlsberg celebrates 50 proud years of brewing in Northampton and will ‘paint the town green’ this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the official opening of Northampton’s brewery this weekend.

Having proudly poured in the town since May 10, 1974, the brewing company is marking this “incredible milestone” with a range of exciting activities.

On Friday and Saturday (May 10 and 11), CMBC will light up both the iconic National Lift Tower and the brewery’s own silo. This striking visual celebration will be instantly recognisable in Carlsberg green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past half a century, it is estimated that the town’s Carlsberg has brewed around 28 billion pints of beer – which is enough to fill Wembley Stadium four times over.

Head of quality Tom Spencer, head brewer John Njoku, head of packaging Tim van Heusden and director of brewing Emma Gilleland in front of the 1974 inauguration plaque at Carlsberg Northampton.

Around two million pints are brewed there every single day, including hugely popular brands like San Miguel, 1664 Bière and the flagship Carlsberg Danish Pilsner.

With around 230 people working at the brewery today, the site has had a “significant impact on the local economy” and has continued to nurture the future generation of talent.

A special ceremony, planned for Friday (May 10), will see a time capsule of historic and modern items buried and this will be opened on the brewery’s 100th anniversary in decades to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlsberg continues to give back to the community and as supporters of the Hope Centre, which is also celebrating 50 years this year, CMBC is taking part in a sponsored abseil down the National Lift Tower in June for them.

Over the past half a century, it is estimated that the town’s Carlsberg has brewed around 28 billion pints of beer – which is enough to fill Wembley Stadium four times over.

Paul Davies, CEO of CMBC, said: “We are extremely proud of everything the Carlsberg brewery in Northampton has achieved over the last 50 years, brewing and packaging some of the country’s most beloved and popular beer brands.

“I would like to personally thank all of our current brewery team, and all those who have worked at Northampton throughout its 50-year history, for their incredible contribution.”

Paul hopes the next 50 years will be “even more successful” as the brewery builds on its “leading accomplishments in sustainability, quality and innovation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Aarup-Andersen, CEO of the Carlsberg Group, praised the Northampton brewery as the first to be built in Europe outside of Denmark.

Around two million pints are brewed at Carlsberg Northampton every single day, including hugely popular brands like San Miguel, 1664 Bière and the flagship Carlsberg Danish Pilsner.

“Northampton holds a special place in our history,” he said. “The UK has a unique heritage and cultural connection to beer and pubs, which play such a role in its communities.

“The brewery helps to keep this tradition strong and thriving, and this exceptional milestone is a proud moment to reflect on our journey and the many exciting opportunities the future holds.”

The brewery was designed by renowned architect Knud Munk in 1970, who was set the task of envisioning what the first brewery in Europe, outside of its home country of Denmark, should look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlsberg transformed the site with a major expansion in 2013, which saw the output increased by a third. Six years later, a further upgrade saw the introduction of innovative ‘Snap Pack’ packaging which reduces plastic waste.