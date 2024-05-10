Carlsberg celebrates 50 proud years of brewing in Northampton and will ‘paint the town green’ this weekend
Having proudly poured in the town since May 10, 1974, the brewing company is marking this “incredible milestone” with a range of exciting activities.
On Friday and Saturday (May 10 and 11), CMBC will light up both the iconic National Lift Tower and the brewery’s own silo. This striking visual celebration will be instantly recognisable in Carlsberg green.
Over the past half a century, it is estimated that the town’s Carlsberg has brewed around 28 billion pints of beer – which is enough to fill Wembley Stadium four times over.
Around two million pints are brewed there every single day, including hugely popular brands like San Miguel, 1664 Bière and the flagship Carlsberg Danish Pilsner.
With around 230 people working at the brewery today, the site has had a “significant impact on the local economy” and has continued to nurture the future generation of talent.
A special ceremony, planned for Friday (May 10), will see a time capsule of historic and modern items buried and this will be opened on the brewery’s 100th anniversary in decades to come.
Carlsberg continues to give back to the community and as supporters of the Hope Centre, which is also celebrating 50 years this year, CMBC is taking part in a sponsored abseil down the National Lift Tower in June for them.
Paul Davies, CEO of CMBC, said: “We are extremely proud of everything the Carlsberg brewery in Northampton has achieved over the last 50 years, brewing and packaging some of the country’s most beloved and popular beer brands.
“I would like to personally thank all of our current brewery team, and all those who have worked at Northampton throughout its 50-year history, for their incredible contribution.”
Paul hopes the next 50 years will be “even more successful” as the brewery builds on its “leading accomplishments in sustainability, quality and innovation”.
Jacob Aarup-Andersen, CEO of the Carlsberg Group, praised the Northampton brewery as the first to be built in Europe outside of Denmark.
“Northampton holds a special place in our history,” he said. “The UK has a unique heritage and cultural connection to beer and pubs, which play such a role in its communities.
“The brewery helps to keep this tradition strong and thriving, and this exceptional milestone is a proud moment to reflect on our journey and the many exciting opportunities the future holds.”
The brewery was designed by renowned architect Knud Munk in 1970, who was set the task of envisioning what the first brewery in Europe, outside of its home country of Denmark, should look like.
Carlsberg transformed the site with a major expansion in 2013, which saw the output increased by a third. Six years later, a further upgrade saw the introduction of innovative ‘Snap Pack’ packaging which reduces plastic waste.
CMBC was formed in 2020 and the brewery has continued to thrive ever since, having completed an investment of more than £10 million last year to improve sustainability and achieve its target of zero carbon emissions at the Northampton brewery by 2030.
