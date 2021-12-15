Caring youngsters at Northamptonshire village primary school help homeless at Christmas
Pupils on a village school council have been leading an initiative to help and raise awareness for people in need.
The youngsters at Yardley Hastings Primary School decided to give their support after being visited by representatives of the 100 Ladles Project, which, along with volunteers, provides a hot meal on a Saturday night in Northampton town centre to homeless and needy people.
After hearing of their plight at a school assembly, children decided to collect bags full of items that may make someone’s Christmas a happier one.
School Council member Iona said: “We asked our classmates to put in things like a toothbrush, which people may not have, as well as a treat, like chocolate, and a picture with a Christmas message to make them smile.”
Year 6 School Councillors, Esme and Amelia, added: “We hope this will remind people that they are not forgotten. Helping this project has raised awareness throughout the school of those who are less fortunate than ourselves.”
Schemes such as the 100 Ladles Project are a key part of the school's bespoke Global Curriculum. This aims to develop the children’s understanding of the challenges faced by many people across the world and locally, alongside an understanding of key issues, such as climate change.