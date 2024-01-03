Care home residents left ‘emotional’ by generosity of pub landlady in organising hamper fundraiser for them

“My aunt was in a care home just before she passed away and I know what it’s like for people”

Care home residents were left “emotional” by the generosity of a Northampton pub landlady, who organised a hamper fundraiser for them at the tail end of last year.

Karen Downes, the landlady of The Gallery pub in Southfields, held a children’s party during the festive period and the regulars donated money towards hampers for Southfields Care Home behind the venue.

The landlady made the hampers and, along with children from the community, went and sang carols to the residents.

The Gallery pub held a children's party at the tail end of 2023, in aid of donating hampers to Southfields Care Home.

With some who had no family to visit them at a time of year people typically spend with loved ones, there were happy tears at the generosity shown.

This is not the first time The Gallery has supported the care home, as they previously donated mini radios to ensure all the residents had music in their rooms.

When asked why she felt passionately about donating the hampers to those living in the home, Karen said: “My aunt was in a care home just before she passed away and I know what it’s like for people.

“One of the staff members told me toiletries never go amiss, which people donated. We had scarves, gloves and the money donated bought the chocolates. Tesco also donated 20 boxes of biscuits.”

Ahead of making the donations to Southfields Care Home, landlady Karen Downes and the team also raised £2,600 for mental health charity Mind.

Karen shared there was a response of “mixed emotions” when she and the children went to deliver the hampers.

“Some residents were standing up, dancing with the children and singing,” said Karen. “Another lady covered her face and was emotional, but it was all happy emotions.”

Karen said: “Last year we lost someone close to us to mental health and decided to do the fundraiser. Mind said it will make a lot of difference and help to keep their doors open in Northampton. People can walk into their cafe at any time and it makes a hell of a difference.”

Having been the landlady of The Gallery for six-and-a-half years, with a year break towards the end of the pandemic, Karen says charity work has played an important part of her role.

Her previous fundraisers include donating £4,500 towards a cold cot for bereaved families at Northampton General Hospital and garden furniture for outside one of the family rooms – as well as £4,500 raised for The Lewis Foundation the year before.