Caravan with St George’s flag painted on it burns to the ground in Northampton park in suspected arson attack

A white caravan which had a St George’s Cross painted on parked in the middle of a Northampton park was set on fire on Tuesday, September 16.

Earlier this month, a white caravan with a St George’s flag painted across it appeared in the centre of Far Cotton Rec for reasons unknown.

The caravan has remained on the recreation ground for several weeks before it was burnt to the ground on Tuesday evening.

Pictures of the scene show a huge blaze ripping through the caravan in broad daylight, sending a thick black cloud of smoke into the air as onlookers watched.

This caravan, which has been parked in the middle of Far Cotton Rec for reasons unknown, was set on fire last night (Tuesday, September 16)

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called shortly after 7pm yesterday to reports of the caravan on fire.

A fire spokesman said: “Crews from The Mounts and Mereway arrived to find the caravan completely on fire, and wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames.

“The crews remained on scene to dampen down any hotspots before returning to their stations shortly before 8pm.

“The fire was believed to have been started deliberately.”

West Northamptonshire Council said it had been making arrangements to remove the caravan before the blaze.

A council spokeswoman said: “Arrangements were being finalised to secure a contractor to safely remove the caravan when the incident took place. The council will now work to clear the debris and restore the damaged area.”

Northants Police said they had not been made aware of the incident.

It is thought the parking of the caravan on the park was connected to Operation Raise The Colours – a grassroots campaign in which people display the Union Jack and St George’s Cross on public property, such as lampposts, to promote British and English patriotism.

Supporters of the campaign describe it as a show of national pride, while critics, including anti-racist group HOPE not hate, link it to far-right and anti-immigration sentiments, citing backing from extremist groups and figures.