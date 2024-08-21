Car firm committed to raising awareness of amazing scheme which sees families eligible for vehicles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car dealership is committed to raising awareness of an amazing scheme, which enables families on higher rate allowances to receive a vehicle.

Bristol Street Motors, the Vauxhall and Citroen dealers located in Riverside, is working hard to make people aware of the ‘Motability Scheme’.

They are hosting their first Motability Open Day on Thursday (August 22) in the hope of engaging with the Northampton community – as there are more than one million people eligible in the UK but many are not making the most of it.

Families receiving a higher rate on their PIP, DLA, WPMS and AFIP allowances could be entitled to a car through the scheme.

Abi Hackett, the motability specialist who has worked at the business since last September, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about this important initiative.

“It goes further than just cars but we deal with that side of things,” said Abi. “If people are awarded with a higher rate, they may be entitled to a vehicle. It uses the mobility allowance to cover the vehicle, insurance for up to three people, tax and MOT services. Everything other than fuel and insurance excess.”

It is as simple as ringing up the dealership, test driving the car and securing it on the scheme, and families will then be given a brand new car every three years. An initial deposit is also required, but there are no other additional charges.

Thursday’s open day will run from 10am until 3pm, in the hope of bringing the community together with businesses, charities and support groups. Not only does the firm want to raise awareness of the Motability Scheme, but what else is available across the town.

The firm is hosting its first Motability Open Day on Thursday (August 22) in the hope of engaging with the Northampton community.

Charging company Ohme will also be in attendance from the start of the day until 1pm to answer any questions and queries about electric cars.

When asked the importance of hosting the upcoming open day, Abi said: “It’s about getting the awareness out there as many don’t know what they are entitled to.

“We’re in a cost of living crisis and people are spending so much money on cars and insurance when it could be covered by their allowance.

“We want them to realise there is a lot of support and help out there. Everyone is going to pull together and help. People think it’s too good to be true and if they are entitled, why not use it?”

Abi says the vehicle can make a “massive” difference and she recently helped one family access the scheme – but unfortunately it was just after they had finished paying off an £11,000 car loan.

Adaptations can also be made to the car. This recently benefited one customer who can now leave the house without assistance after a hoist was fitted in her vehicle.