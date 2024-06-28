Cannabis factory dismantled after whole flat found to be used for growing mature plants in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cannabis factory has been dismantled after a flat was found to be used for growing mature plants in Northampton.

Police officers raided the property in Kingsley Park Terrace on Thursday morning (June 27), after they received community intelligence that drugs were potentially being grown inside, a spokesperson said.

Upon entry following the execution of a warrant, officers found the whole flat had been converted into a drugs factory with mature plants in two rooms, alongside bags of soil and an electrical set-up to facilitate growth.

An investigation has now been launched to ascertain who may have been behind it, says police.

PC Hannah Nebbitt from the Northampton Neighbourhood Team said: “First of all, I want to thank the local community for the intelligence they provided that led to us being able to execute this warrant.

“We’re really pleased that these members of the public trusted us with their reports and I hope this result demonstrates our determination to act on the concerns of our local communities.

“People often think the growth of cannabis is a victimless crime, but the truth is that it’s often a small part of a bigger picture that involves modern slavery, exploitation and organised crime.