Fun running fundraisers are being invited to put their best foot forward and start the New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Northampton.

The charity’s sporty events are returning for 2022 and anyone who joins this January is able to claim 50 percent off the entry fee, as part of a half-price sale, by using the code RFL22J50.

The charity cited data saying that every year around 29,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Race for Life in Northampton last year. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The money raised at Race for Life and other similar events gets passed on to scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, with the hope of helping to save more lives.

Race for Life events are open to women, men and children of all ages and abilities.

This year, at Abington Park, there will be Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course, and a Pretty Muddy Kids option on Saturday, July 23.

These will be followed by more traditional 5km and 10km runs on Sunday, July 24.

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East of England, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active. By signing up to Race for Life there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“For some people the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.

"Race for Life in Northampton will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and unforgettable this year.”

The charity has announced that Race for Life across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against Covid-19, and that hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

In 2020, the same events had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. At the time it was predicted that Cancer Research UK would lose 25 percent of it's annual income due to the pandemic. So hopes are high that this one is able to go full steam ahead.

Michael added: “We hope none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe. If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer, including: bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.