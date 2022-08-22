‘Cancer can happen to a child at any time’ says Blakesley mum-of-two ahead of charity marathon run

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After turning 40 and looking through her bucket list, Blakesley mum, Nichola Green decided to start planning to run a marathon and to support Young Lives Vs Cancer, a charity that she holds close to her heart.

Nichola says: “My godson, Logan, was diagnosed with cancer aged seven-months and although he is now fit and well, I have also been close to others who have lost their children through cancer.

“My son was born 10 days after the Azaylia Cane news in 2020 and I really felt the heartbreak. Cancer can happen to a child at any time and it really scares me.”

Nichola has been creating some speed with her fundraising for the London Marathon, on October 2 and knows the funds raised are put to good use.

She added: “Young Lives Vs Cancer” funds all sorts of support: travel expenses, nursing, counselling and emotional support for the whole family. When I’ve needed motivation to get up and run, picking such a worthwhile charity has helped me, especially on the recent days of extreme hot temperatures.”

You may see Nichola out in her bright pink shorts as she trains for the marathon and she welcomes a friendly wave if you see her. Young Lives Vs Cancer have given her a huge amount of assistance with the event and she has been delighted to be offered one of their marathon places.