Can you help find missing Northampton teenager Natasha?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl from Northampton.

Natasha Gill was last seen in Northampton on Saturday, October 5, at around 9am.

She is described as dual heritage, 5ft 3in, of slim build with black hair worn in an Afro style, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Natasha was last seen wearing a black Adidas top with a white stripe on the sleeves, and blue skinny jeans.

Anyone who sees Natasha, or has information about where she is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.