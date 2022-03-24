Can you help find missing 'muscular' Kettering man

Concerns have been raised for the safety of a man missing from Kettering, last seen on Sunday, March 20.

Danila, 32, was last seen by his housemates at about 4am but has not been in touch with them since.

With a muscular build , he has black hair, is 6ft 2ins tall, and was believed to have been wearing blue jeans and black trainers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danila has gone missing from Kettering

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for help to find 32-year-old Danila who has been reported missing from Kettering.

"Danila was last seen at his home address at about 4am on Sunday, March 20, but has not been seen or been in touch with his housemates since.

"He is described as 6ft 2in, of a muscular build with black hair and is believed to be wearing blue jeans and black trainers.