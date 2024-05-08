Calls for Kettering world champion Kyren Wilson to be honoured by town with freedom and place in timeline

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following Kyren Wilson’s triumph at the World Snooker Championships, a Kettering councillor has called for the sports star to be honoured by his hometown.

Cllr Clark Mitchell has called for Kyren to receive two honours – freedom of the town and for his achievement to be marked on the Kettering Timeline in Market Place.

If agreed, Kyren’s 2024 victory would be added to other major town milestones.

The Kettering timeline in Market Place Kettering (National World) with Kyren Wilson inset (Getty Images)

Cllr Mitchell said: “Kyren's achievement in winning the World Championship is something that brought the whole town together. I went to the Peacock pub, the Rising Sun and the Stitching Pony – every single one was watching the snooker.”

Although he admits he couldn’t watch the last frame because he was so nervous, Cllr Mitchell says he is immensely proud of Kyren.

In the past Kyren has been honoured in the county, winning sportsman of the year at the Northamptonshire Sports Award in 2015 and switching on Kettering’s Christmas lights in 2018.

Cllr Mitchell said: “I have had people say he should be given the freeman of the town. I’m not originally from here but Kettering is my home and I’m really proud of him.

“I think the town needs to celebrate as a whole so that Kyren can see how proud we all are of him. One thing that we have in town that can do this is in the market place we have a record of achievement / walk of fame where notable events in the town’s history are recorded in stone for everyone to see.“I think Kyren becoming world champion is exactly the sort of thing that should be there for all time and get him the recognition he so richly deserves.”

The timeline, laid in the ground in the Market Place, features key milestones, events and achievements since a Roman settlement was established between 100 and 300AD, which is the first stone on the trail.