A Northamptonshire woman is appealing for anyone with a yellow Mini Cooper to help make her mother’s funeral a day to remember.

Lindsay Murphy, the daughter of Shelagh Goodwin, is asking for anyone with a yellow Mini Cooper, of any shape or size, to attend her mother’s funeral at Wellingborough Crematorium on January 9, at 3pm.

Lindsay has reached out to different places but it’s been with limited success, and is now asking for people who own the quirky car to help send Shelagh off the right way, alongside a host of cars similar to her own Mini One.

She said: “She didn’t have very long so it’s all been a bit shell-shock.

Shelagh Goodwin's funeral will take place on January 9 at Wellingborough Crematorium

“Mum was known for her generosity, she’d give you her last pound.”

After spending time in South Africa growing up, Shelagh moved to Northamptonshire from Middlesborough in the mid-1980s and there managed to find work in care homes. Having moved to Mawsley, Shelagh bought a yellow Mini Cooper, which she insisted at first glance that it was ‘too bright’, but over time it became synonymous with her character.

Lindsay added: “She worked hard to pay for it and loved it. She worked in care homes, and everyone knew when she arrived because of this yellow Mini.

“Everyone got to know her, so we came to the fact that we don’t want to go in a limousine, so my sister said ‘can we find a yellow Mini, or a collection of them?’

"Mum always knew that if she asked me for one thing, I’d give her the world. If this is one lasting thing I could give her, it’s one thing I’d love to be able to do.

"She always came back to doing caring, and worked so well in caring, looked after so many people. She cared so much, it wasn’t a job. Even when she retired, that was how she was.”

Anyone who can help is advised to contact Lindsay at [email protected]