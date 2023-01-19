Calling all Northampton photographers, meet the new accessories and apparel business on the block

A Northampton photographer and entrepreneur has launched a new business, specialising in camera accessories and apparel for photographers.

OSHi is the brand child of Tara Florence, who was frustrated with the lack of unisex camera accessories – so took it upon herself to fill the gap in the market.

The brand includes luxury camera harnesses, made from both Italian and vegan leather, and will venture into apparel later this year.

Photo: Carla Mundy.

The mother of two from Abington said: “OSHi products are made with form and function in mind, combining ultra comfort and style.

“In an industry dominated by men, I’ve always been left feeling lacklustre when it comes to accessories for photographers and creatives.

“We are confident our classic pieces will last for years to come.”

Tara first delved into photography more than a decade ago, before she was due to have her first daughter.

She wanted a flexible job that she could work around her children and after taking a local photography course, she knew it was the venture for her.

Tara began taking family portraits and then went down the route of wedding photography after being asked by a friend to work her wedding – but now her focus is back on portraits.

Work on OSHi began last spring when Tara began making prototypes, sampling them in different leathers, and even took them on holiday with her to Santorini to properly test them out.

“I get so many compliments on the harness when I’m wearing one and it’s such a confidence boost,” said the business owner. “When I created the product, I wanted it not only to be comfortable but stylish too – and that’s what the market was missing.”

Tara admits a lot of late nights have gone into perfecting the product and it might have turned her into a night owl while her daughters sleep, but it has been worth it to create products that make it easier for everyone to take great photos.

Talking about her decision to set up a business at a difficult time financially, Tara said: “What I learned from the job I worked before having children is that it’s possible to thrive in a recession if you market well – but you need a product that is on point and to target the right people.

“People always turn to their hobbies and photography is among the most popular.”

Not only has the business owner juggled her freelance work and starting OSHi, but maintaining family life and putting her 10- and 11-year-old daughters first.

“You’re expected to work like you have no children, and look after your children like you have no job,” she said. “The hard work never stops but it’s rewarding and they’re both really proud of me.”

Tara has been met with a lot of congratulations since the launch of the harnesses last week, which she hopes people will see as a worthwhile investment in knowing their expensive kit is safe – all while looking stylish.

Spring and summertime will see the launch of jumpsuits and Tara has been blown away by the response to the utility belts, which are available for pre-order online.

