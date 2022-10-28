Calling all needlecraft and sewing enthusiasts in and around Roade and Towcester

The Roade based group Tove Quilters and Stitchers will be displaying stitchcraft items for sale at a special Christmas craft event that is set to raise money for the Hope Centre Christmas Dinner.

The event will be held at Roade Bowls Club, The Leys, NN7 2NR Saturday November 10am to 1pm.

Jill Holden chair of the club said: “There will be cake, refreshments, raffle and tombola and the chance to buy some unique Christmas presents. We enjoy working in any aspect of stitch craft including patchwork, quilting, embroidery, knitting, and crochet – you name it we do it.”

Tove Quilters and Stitchers are welcoming new members

The group currently comprises of around sixteen members, ranging in age from 30-something to 80, who are from Towcester, Roade, Northampton and villages in between. Members work on their own projects as well as engaging in group challenges and activities and all share their knowledge and experience.

One of the club’s recent major projects was a beautiful wall hanging entitled ‘Lactodorum to Towcester’, a quilted history inspired by the 1,100 year anniversary of Towcester's establishment as a Saxon Royal Burgh and features familiar buildings in Towcester.

Everyone in the group had a hand in designing, choosing fabrics, cutting, sewing, quilting and finishing and they were delighted when the newly opened Tove Valley Centre agreed to display it.

The group has made quilts to donate to the palliative care unit at Danetre Hospital, mini quilts for Milton Keynes neo-natal unit and 'fiddle quilts' for a local dementia care unit as part of a collective effort. They have also worked individually on a challenge with the theme ‘Wish you were here’.

Tove Quilters and Stitchers has completed a number of group projects together and produce lots of different types of needlecraft

Plans are underway for another major project this year to celebrate getting back to “normal” as well as a host of workshops, visits and smaller projects which members work on in groups or just on their own.

There is a quarterly membership of £36 to join the club.