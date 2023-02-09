Towcester Roses, the ladies rugby team in the south of the county is on the lookout for a new coach and team members.

The friendly ladies rugby team is calling out “train with the Tows!” as they search for new members to get stuck into the rough and tumble of the game.

In particular, they are looking for a coach to join their team of coaches. The team is looking for someone with the ability to both coach new starters and established players. Someone with a keen interest in getting more ladies playing would also be welcome, the team says.

The ladies rugby team in Towcester is welcoming new members and a coach

The Roses train every Wednesday night and welcome all abilities. They have players who have been with the team since it was formed and some who have only started training in the last few weeks. Their youngest member is 18 with the oldest being 33 - but all ages are welcome.

The team spokesperson said: “The team is built on the foundation that everyone gets a game, and whether we win or lose, we always walk away happy with the performance we have all put in – although we prefer winning to losing obviously.

“There’s no pressure to play matches and it’s a great way to get fit and have fun. There are social events too, so you can really get to know everyone if you wish.”

If you think you could support the Roses, please get in touch with them via their website, or Facebook.