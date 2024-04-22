Calling all dog owners… This exciting event is coming to Northampton for the FIRST TIME next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An exciting nationwide event is coming to Northampton for the first time next month and you do not want to miss out on the fun.

The Pup Up Cafe is expecting to welcome up to 200 dogs and their owners across the two sessions they have got planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business, which brings together breed specific dog communities in safe and secure environments, was founded by Marcus Ackford and his partner Jessica in 2018.

The Pup Up Cafe is expecting to welcome up to 200 dogs and their owners across the two sessions they have got planned in Northampton in May. Photo: Annie HS Photography.

Following a demand from the Northampton community for the Pup Up Cafe to come to the town – after events have been held in the nearby Milton Keynes – it is finally happening on May 18.

The first session, at 9am, is specifically for dachshunds and the second, at 11am, is for friendly dogs of all other breeds.

Taking place at Playhouse, in Bridge Street, it is the perfect opportunity to let dogs socialise off their leads – and for owners to mingle and engage with businesses selling dog products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked why 2018 was the right time to set up the Pup Up Cafe, Marcus told the Chronicle & Echo: “We realised there was nothing between a walk in the park and Crufts for dog owners, and dogs don’t get a lot of interaction with those of the same breed.”

The business, which brings together breed specific dog communities in safe and secure environments, was founded in 2018. Photo: Annie HS Photography.

With a background in running events, Marcus combined his enjoyment of that career with his love of dogs – which saw the business launched in Devon.

The founder shared that because the Pup Up Cafe has hosted events in nearby areas to Northampton that people travelled to attend, there had been “a lot” of requests to come to the town over the past couple of years.

The Pup Up Cafe has received a “great” response since 2018, with more than 600 five-star reviews received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People come along and don’t know what to expect,” said Marcus. “But they have kept coming back, some have been to 10 or 12 events.”

Following a demand from the Northampton community for the Pup Up Cafe to come to the town, two sessions are finally happening on May 18 at Playhouse. Photo: Annie HS Photography.

When asked what he believes keeps owners and their dogs returning for more, Marcus said: “We like to think it’s us. We’re always a nice friendly face and recognise people and their dogs.

“We have a lot of things other places don’t offer. We let dogs off the lead indoors and it’s a good opportunity for owners to see what they’re like off lead.

“There’s also the local businesses we bring along, and our props, treats and photo opportunities. It’s a nice way to spend an hour-and-a-half.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upcoming May sessions will see Playhouse taken over with a ball pit, tunnels, many dog toys, unlimited treats, a puppuccino station, local dog businesses, and a gift shop that travels with the Pup Up Cafe.

It also gives owners the chance to meet and socialise with like-minded people, in a fun environment for their beloved pets.