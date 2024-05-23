Calling all Bridgerton fans… Don’t miss out on this themed afternoon tea in Northants this bank holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the recent release of the third series of the popular show, any Northamptonshire-based Bridgerton fans do not want to miss out on this themed afternoon tea this bank holiday weekend.

The Old Stableyard Tearoom, located at Holdenby House, is offering their take on an ‘afternoon tea with the ton’ this Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday (May 26 and 27).

Their social media post reads: “Are you ravenous for regency romance? Famished for fun and frolics? Starving for saucy secrets? Do you love sinking your teeth into a sensational scandal? How about sinking your teeth into a scrumptious Bridgerton themed afternoon tea?”

With limited availability across the two days, it is £20 per person – or £17 per person when visitors purchase entry to the garden.

In the top right is a sneak preview of the 'Penelope's lovesick choux buns', which will be topped with strawberries as part of the Bridgerton-themed afternoon tea.

Emily Armstrong, who took over the vintage tearoom at Easter time last year, saw the perfect opportunity to host a Bridgerton-themed afternoon tea at the retro eatery – particularly as she is a fan of the show herself.

Emily’s award-winning cakes are sought after and she has been refining her skills since opening her other venture, the Mill House, from her home in Wootton more than half a decade ago.

“If you’re a Bridgerton fan, you will have binge-watched the first part of the new series by now,” said Emily. “And now we have to wait until June 13 for part two. This is the perfect time for the afternoon tea while we wait for the next part.”

Emily did not want to give too much away to maintain an element of surprise for the lucky attendees.

She said: “We pride ourselves on the fact everything is homemade and our massive slabs of cake. This is going to be more dainty but there will be a lot of it and big quantities.

“When you watch Bridgerton, in every scene there is some sort of cake. They love cakes and sweet treats, and that’s what we’re doing. If you are a Bridgerton fan, this is definitely one to book onto.”

With the first ever Northamptonshire Food & Drink Week soon to take place, the tearoom is offering a botanical afternoon tea for the two weekends following the bank holiday.

This experience will showcase the beauty of nature and homegrown produce from Holdenby’s own grounds for £18 per person.

The three time slots for the Bridgerton experience this Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday (May 26 and 27) are 11am to 12pm, 12.30pm to 1.30pm, and 2pm to 3pm.

If visitors want to make a day of their trip to Holdenby House, the beautiful gardens are open on Sunday with the falconry flying birds throughout the day and other animals to visit.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the house will also be open and visitors can get a glimpse of what it was like to live in the past – just like the Bridgerton experience at The Old Stableyard Tearoom will too.

Emily also confirmed the Bridgerton afternoon tea will run again after part two is released on June 15 and 16, as well as a number of specials for Father’s Day.