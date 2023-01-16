The Brackley band has been running for a whopping 50 years and you too could be joining in their celebrations for a busy year of concerts.

The friendly, hard working brass band has just appointed a new conductor and is aiming to get back up to full strength following the impact of lockdown. After being awarded £2,000, there are newly refurbished instruments are available so there’s no excuse to start back up on an instrument that you may love. The collection includes cornets, trombones, baritone horns, flugel and basses.

The band typically perform 3-4 times a year, a couple of civic events and a handful of paid engagements, such as fetes, birthdays, parties and christenings. Rehearsals are every Friday 19.45pm - 21.45pm at the Band Club, Drayman’s Walk, NN13 6DF.

They are ranked in the fourth section nationally, which involves one competition each year in March. Formed in the mid 1970s when a group of young musicians finished their time at school, but still wanted to enjoy playing in a brass band, they have been going for over 30 years. Some players still remain from the early days. The Band has contested at all levels over the years and contesting was very much the focus.

If you have any questions or want to find out more you can contact Nick Wilson on 07737 077009 or email [email protected]

You can follow Brackley and District Brass Band on Facebook too.