Calling all Brackley businesses and organisations for some seasonal fun

Brackley residents can look forward to a December filled with festive windows to enjoy as they walk around town after the council created a ‘best dressed Christmas window’ competition.

Businesses are being told to be as creative as they like with the seasonal theme so some imaginative displays will be expected. The winning window will be awarded the prize of a night’s stay for two people in The Loft, above the town hall.

The winner will be announced on Sunday December 18 at the community Christmas carol service.

Brackley businesses are invited to enter the Christmas window competition

To submit an entry, you will need to do so by Tuesday December 13 by emailing [email protected] or tag your window display using @brackleytowncouncil on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.