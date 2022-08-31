Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pub gathering reunion has been set up for this Saturday (September 3) at The Bull Inn, Towcester, right opposite the school they first attended fifty years ago.

Organisers Alison Penfold/Wright, Melanie Walsh/Bignall and Julie Sykes/Fergus are calling all 1972 starters at Sponne School and any of the surrounding years, to come along between 3pm and 6pm on Saturday, or spread the word to any one that may have attended the school around the year of 1972.

Alison said: “We wanted to do something special to mark the fifty years since we all started there and it has been really good fun chatting and messaging old friends from the past.

"We have lost one of our friends recently, so we will be raising a toast in the afternoon. We would like to welcome anyone who would like to catch up to compare tuck shop choices, favourite teachers and anything else they want to. All are welcome.”

This will be the second reunion the ladies have set up with the first one in 2007. Facebook has been a useful tool for getting in touch with old friends and has reached those now living in Gloucester and Portsmouth.