Call for volunteers to join Big Help Out effort to resurface paths in Northampton neighbourhood

A volunteer group in a Northampton neighbourhood will hold a volunteering event as part of the national Big Help Out day.

Obelisk Spinney Pocket Park, in Kingsthorpe, at the top of Obelisk Rise, is holding a volunteering event on national Big Help Out Day – which is part of King Charles III’s Coronation celebrations - on Monday May 8.

The volunteer group recently received a grant from Kingsthorpe Parish Council to buy 19 tonnes of gravel and hire a compactor to resurface some of the paths in the Spinney, and are in need of a small army of volunteers with wheelbarrows, shovels and rakes to shift the gravel, spread it on the paths and compact it down.

The Obelisk in Obelisk Spinney

The group is asking anyone who can spend an hour or two during the day to come along to help. It will be energetic work but refreshments will be provided.

The team plans to start work at 9.30am and hopefully finish before 3.30 but of course the more people they get, the quicker the job will be completed.

Helpers can book your place on the event on the Big Help Out website, or just turn up from 9.30am. Participants should bring a shovel, rake or wheelbarrows, but there will be some available for everyone to use on the day, if not.