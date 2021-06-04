Call for Northamptonshire horse riders to help mounted neigh-bourhood watch

Northamptonshire Police has launched a neighbourhood watch scheme with a difference by recruiting horse riders to sign up to their volunteer scheme.

To support its work in rural policing, the force is encouraging horse riders who want to support their local communities to sign up to Volunteers on Horseback (VOH).

Set up in 2015, VOH riders act as extra sets of eyes and ears for the police, keeping a look-out for problems in rural areas and letting the police know about any issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The VOC team

Interested riders must be aged 18 or above, and have their own horse – together they will undergo road safety training and be given branded VOH clothing to identify them as police volunteers.

VOH coordinator Jean Mears said: “Our VOH engage with their local communities, represent Northamptonshire Police at public events and have the opportunity to ride on operations with us.

“If you hack out regularly and would like to be part of this scheme we’d love to hear from you – it’s a great way to give something back to your community while also enjoying time with your horse.”

Successes thanks to VOH riders include the location and recovery of stolen property, and riders also take part in Close Pass patrols with the Force’s Safer Roads Team, to help educate drivers on how to safely pass horses on the roads.