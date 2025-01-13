Butterwick in Wellingborough closes its doors as bosses admit spot in Silver Street ‘hasn’t quite worked’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Butterwick, a popular doughnut and coffee chain, made the decision to close its shop in Wellingborough yesterday (January 12).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After opening 14 stores since its first in Rockingham Road, Corby in August 2019, the Wellingborough location marks Butterwick’s first official closure.

Bosses noted that its location just outside the town centre ‘hasn’t quite worked’, and while the shop closed its doors on Sunday, bosses say there will be no job losses, instead staff will be relocated to other stores in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post to Butterwick’s Facebook page reads: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to be part of this amazing community for nearly three years. We’ve loved serving you from this beautiful, historic building and are so grateful for all the support you’ve given us along the way.

Butterwick opened its Wellingborough location in May 2022

"We’re hopeful that one day we’ll return to Wellingborough, and we’re also excited to share some big new store announcements coming in 2025.

"Thank you for letting us be part of your community—we hope to see you in one of our other stores soon.”

The Wellingborough location was the business’ fourth opening after the original shop opened in Corby in 2019, followed by Kettering and Market Harborough, and eventually Wellingborough in May 2022, marking the end of the company’s ‘first phase.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, openings in Northampton in September of that year, Rushden Lakes in January 2023, and its twelfth store in Weston Favell in early 2024 have continued uninterrupted.

Butterwick has not ruled out the possibility of opening in Wellingborough in future, though the closure of its Silver Street site means the closest location for Wellingborough residents is now Rushden Lakes.