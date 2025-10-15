Busy supermarket petrol station in Northampton reopens after car smashes into shopfront – as police reveal what happened

A busy supermarket petrol station has reopened after a car smashed into its shopfront.

Sainsbury’s petrol station in Gambrel Road, Sixfields, has reopened after a motorist smashed into the kiosk on Tuesday afternoon (October 14) – causing the outer wall to collapse.

According to police, a Nissan Note car crashed into the shopfront after being hit from behind by another vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the petrol station was closed for the rest of the day.

Workers were seen repairing the kiosk with temporary wooden panels at around 9pm last night, and the station reopened on Wednesday morning.

A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a car colliding with the wall at Sainsbury's petrol station in Weedon Road at 3.40pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 14).

"Another car collided with the rear of white Nissan Note, which has then collided with the building itself. The vehicle was recovered at 4.15pm and the incident closed. EMAS reported that there were treating two people for injuries, but I do not have details of the nature of the injuries. No arrests.”

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: "The petrol filling station at our Weedon Road superstore was temporarily closed on Tuesday afternoon so emergency services could attend to an incident. It is now open as usual and we're sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused."