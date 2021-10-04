Busy Northampton road closed as emergency services deal with smash

Gladstone Road is closed following a collision on Monday afternoon

A main road used by vehicles serving two major Northampton industrial areas is closed on Monday afternoon (October 4) following a crash.

Drivers are being warned to avoid Gladstone Road, which joins industrial estates near Mill Lane with units close to Spencer Bridge Road.

The closure is reported to be between Newport Road and Pembroke Road

A spokesman for Northampton Fire & Rescue Service said at 2pm: "Fire, Police and ambulance crews are on scene at an collision in Gladstone Road.