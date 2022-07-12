Busy commuter route into Northampton closed for 'several hours' after man found unconscious near petrol garage

Police closed one of the main commuter routes into Northampton during rush hour after an injured man was found unconscious in the early hours of Tuesday (July 12).

The A4500 was blocked both ways between the Thomas A’Beckett pub and Black Lion Hill in St James’ while forensic teams combed the area around the Jet garage.

A Northamptonshire Police statement at 9am said: “At about 3am, a man in his 20s was found unconscious near the Jet garage.

Police say a man was found injured and unconscious near the Jet garage in St James' Road, Northampton, at 3am

"He has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

“Detectives are now appealing for anyone who might have seen how he came to be there, to contact them.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 22000400050.

A Northamptonshire Police Facebook post at 5am had warned roads could be closed for “several hours”, adding: “We are dealing with an incident in St James’ Road area. Please avoid St James’ Road and Black Lion Hill.

“We will update you as soon as we can.”

Reports say traffic was diverted away from the incident with queues on surrounding roads.