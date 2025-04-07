Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses in West Northamptonshire are being warned of a scam where fraudsters pretend to be council officials and tell them their premises licence is expiring.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is urging businesses with premises licences to be aware of fraudsters posing as council officials.

According to the council, the new scam has been attempted in some local authority areas.

A WNC spokesman said: “The scam may start with a call or text message claiming that your premises licence is running out or expiring, or that you have outstanding fees.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is warning business about a scam.

“The fraudster asks traders to pay outstanding fees or renewal fees into a personal account.

“These fraudsters can seem very convincing, sometimes having accurate information such as the fee amount or the names of real council staff.

“Any fees due will be handled by the WNC through the usual process, and licence holders are never asked to pay or provide financial details over the phone for licence fees.

“Any legitimate requests for payment will be made in writing with a copy of the outstanding invoice(s) enclosed with details of how payment should be made.”

WNC urges anyone with doubts about someone claiming to be from the council, to contact the council directly to verify their identity.

Also, if you think you may have been the victim of a scam, you are urged to report this to to Action Fraud via their website or by calling 0300 123 2040.

Contact [email protected] for any questions regarding licensing or to check any outstanding fees.