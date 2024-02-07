Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A business owner with 17 years of experience wants to raise awareness of how much is on offer at a hub of independent shops in Northampton.

Seasons Greetings Cardshop, located in cabin eight at Billing Garden Village, was founded by Karen Douglas-Walton nine years ago.

The business sells cards, gift bags, tissue paper, foil balloons, banners and badges for all occasions, and Karen has made a success of her venture with many years of experience behind her.

Seasons Greetings began in St Peter’s Way in the town centre nine years ago, before moving to Billing Garden Village two years later.

Karen’s experience in the industry began with a six-week temporary job at one of the leading national card companies.

Competition, rates and the level of footfall proved challenging for Karen when she was located in the town centre, which saw her move the business to Billing – just eight minutes from her home.

With two suppliers in Dunstable, Karen says what she sells is “not bog standard” and she changes what is on offer all the time.

The business sells cards, gift bags, tissue paper, foil balloons, banners and badges for all occasions.

The cards are no more than £2 each and are of great quality, each coming in a protective sealed packet.

Karen is the only person behind Seasons Greetings Cardshop, with the “hands on” support of her mother when she needs assistance.

“There’s a hell of a lot of stuff packed into the cabin,” said the business owner.

Karen shared that the start of the pandemic was a “very hard” time for her, as she did not know how to handle the orders placed before the unprecedented times that were to come.

She managed to keep the business running from home, with social distancing measures in place to ensure customers could come and pick balloon orders up.

Karen even wrote and sent cards for customers during the lockdowns and this is something she still offers occasionally if requested.

It has been a “tough four years” as Karen’s husband was diagnosed with cancer during that time, but she expressed how grateful she is for the support of customers in keeping the business afloat.

“My customers become friends,” said Karen, talking of her husband’s sad diagnosis. “I laugh with them, I cry with them.”

Karen’s mum has even described the shop as a “doctor’s waiting room” as visitors enjoy having conversations with the business owner.

“It’s not like coming to work,” said Karen. “It’s a lovely community and the best place I’ve worked.”

Though Karen has built up a base of loyal customers, she shared that many people are not aware of the variety on offer at Billing Garden Village – particularly the number of female-owned businesses.

Her proudest achievement is to still be going strong after seven years in her latest location, made possible by continued support.

It is the people who make regular trips to Seasons Greetings, whether that be once a week or once a month, that enable her to do what she loves everyday.

With Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter on the horizon, Karen hopes to continue building on her existing customer base to keep going and doing what she enjoys most.