Business owner says it is ‘hugely important’ to celebrate others this International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day

A business owner says it is “hugely important” to celebrate each other this upcoming International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day.

Emma Speirs, a PR professional and former journalist, set up Ballyhoo PR almost eight years ago in order to juggle her career progression and personal life – which included being a mother to two young sons, aged three and six at the time.

Setting up the PR business in May 2016 meant Emma could satisfy her desire to build a successful career in the industry she loved, while being there for her family.

Emma Speirs, a PR professional, set up Ballyhoo PR almost eight years ago in order to juggle her career progression and personal life – which included being a mother to two young sons. Photo: Nick Freeman.

Since then, the business has continued to grow exponentially and Emma and her team work on PR and campaigns that champion businesses across the county.

Emma has grown her team and employs Clare and Laura, who are both working mothers. They have felt empowered to push forward, learn and develop their careers as a result of Emma’s leadership and flexibility.

It was six months prior to setting up the business, in December 2015, when Emma knew the time was right to establish something herself.

Both her sons had chicken pox and she had no holiday left to continue looking after them around her work.

Emma, her husband Danny and their two sons Dylan and Finlay.

As working from home was less prevalent at the time and the company she worked for had a strict policy about being in the office, it made things difficult for Emma to accommodate her sons being unable to attend school.

Coupled with working in an environment where she did not feel she was enhancing her knowledge, Emma took the plunge to set up her own venture after returning from a trip to New York.

“I just did it,” Emma told the Chronicle & Echo. “I handed in my notice and didn’t have any clients lined up.”

Emma went on to speak about the gender disparity which is being lobbied for in Parliament and said: “Men are working parents but the same expectation isn’t put on them by society. And childcare fees are ridiculous.”

The business owner believes it is “crucially important to find a job you can thrive and develop in”, particularly as your career becomes a “huge part of your identity”.

Emma is pleased to see that there are so many thriving female-owned businesses across the county, with founders like her who have taken the leap to build a life that suits them.

She also believes it is “hugely important” to take the opportunity to celebrate them this week, during International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day.

“I read a post about International Women’s Day which said every year you inevitably get men who say International Men’s Day doesn’t get the same press,” said Emma. “We still live in a man’s world with the gender pay gap and the lack of women on boards at the top of businesses. We’ve still got a long way to go.”

Though she would encourage other women to set up businesses and “go for it”, Emma says it is important to keep in mind their reason for taking the leap.