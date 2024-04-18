Business owner continues to spread the word about ‘shop with a difference’ now open at Northants garden village

The Heart & Soul Candle Co. was established by Tanya Russo from her home in Weston Favell, before opening at Whilton Locks Garden Village in March.

A business owner continues to spread the word about her “shop with a difference”, which has been open at a Northamptonshire garden village for a month.

The Heart & Soul Candle Co. was established by Tanya Russo from her home in Weston Favell, before opening at Whilton Locks Garden Village in March.

The business sells candles, skincare and perfume ranges and Tanya hopes her natural products offer a hug to her customers’ homes.

After some disappointing candle purchases, Tanya began experimenting and making her own in the autumn of 2018. She continued throughout the pandemic as a form of escapism.

It was not until March 2021 when Tanya took the plunge to launch her website and attend markets, and she says the business was “created from the need for a moment of calm amongst the chaos”.

Tanya’s aim for Heart & Soul was to enable customers to turn their homes into “comfortable, cosy and safe sanctuaries” with her products – which span across candles and her newly introduced perfume and skin care ranges.

By opening the shop, Tanya wanted to introduce candle decorating and making ‘parties’.

“I don’t just want people to come in, have a mooch around and leave,” she said. “I want them to stay, relax and have tea, coffee and cake.”

There are tables and chairs to facilitate visitors decorating candles during their visit, and Tanya hoped the shop would provide a “moment of calm” for the community.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo a month on from opening, Tanya said: “It’s been really good and lovely customers are coming in. We’ve had really good feedback.”

Tanya continues to share posts across social media to raise awareness of what the newly opened shop has to offer, as customers who have paid a visit have “loved” it.

A few have taken the opportunity to relax and do some candle art, and Tanya is hosting her first ‘candle art party’ this Saturday.

Customers have already praised what Tanya is trying to achieve in creating a place for friends and family to meet up and relax.

She has also received many compliments on the smell of the shop as soon as customers walk through the door, and the range of different products and unique home decor on offer.

Heart & Soul has seen returning customers in the first four weeks, with many sharing their experience through word of mouth and bringing friends along. Some have even bought gift vouchers for their loved ones.

“It is going to be really popular,” said Tanya. “And I’ll continue to spread the word.”

Looking to the future, Tanya wants to offer the space to groups of all genders and continue working on her candle parties.

She wants to move away from calling them workshops, and welcome more people to decorate and make candles.